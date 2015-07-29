Competition is key for Monroe

Monroe missed the state playoffs for the first time in four seasons in 2014, and will look to bounce back with plenty of new faces.

Many of the skill players who helped lead the Tornadoes to their recent success are now gone. Head coach Charles Truitt and the Monroe coaching staff are trying to find out who will step up.

The Tornadoes practices so far this preseason have consisted of a heavy dose of competition.

Truitt says with so many untested players, the best thing the Tornadoes can do is put everyone in game situations and see who rises to the top.

“We don't know what kind of attitude they're going to have or what they're going to do when they're thrown into the fire. That's going to come with playing time. So right now, we're just trying to get them all acclimated to playing,” Truitt says. “That's what we like about this thing that we're doing now. We've got guys going at it each and every day because they know from one day to another, they might be the first unit today and tomorrow they might be the second unit.”

While the skill players are new, the Tornadoes have some experience returning.

The entire offensive line will be back, and several key players from a defense that allowed just over 11 points per game in 2014 also return.

Truitt says the defensive potential has the Tornadoes excited.

“Our linebacking corps is going to be good. We've got Antonio and Akilies Leroy coming back,” Truitt says. “At defensive end, we've got Morgan Glover. With those guys coming back, we like our opportunity on defense to be pretty good.”

The Tornadoes open the season August 21 at Perry.

