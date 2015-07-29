Nearly 100 new teachers come to Dougherty Co. - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Nearly 100 new teachers come to Dougherty Co.

New teachers learning about classroom technology New teachers learning about classroom technology
Superintendent Dr. Mosely Superintendent Dr. Mosely
New teacher Asia Hawkins New teacher Asia Hawkins
DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

Dougherty County is welcoming nearly 100 new teachers to their classrooms this year. Most of the new teachers are in their first year of teaching, but some are returning to the school system after leaving for a few years. 

Superintendent David Mosely says the improved graduation and test scores combined with the decline in discipline problems and dropout rates is making Dougherty County a place where teachers want to be. 

So all new teachers are taking part in a three day orientation. 

"We've had specialist from all the fields that come in and talk. You want to help these young folks be successful in the business," says Mosely. 

This orientation is aimed at making it clear what the county now expects from its teachers. 

"It's extremely helpful. It just helps us to broaden our horizons about adding new things and new ways of teaching students in a fun and positive way," explains new teacher Asia Hawkins. 

New teachers are learning everything from behavior management to proper dress code. All with one goal in mind. 

"Higher test scores. Higher graduation rates. The same things just better."
 
Continuing to improve the growing graduation rates and making the test scores even higher. Even as a new teacher Hawkins says with this kind of preparation the goal is very attainable. 

"I feel like we can push forward and continue that growth within this system," encourages Hawkins. 

Dr. Mosely agrees, saying he is confident this school year will be even better than the last. 

Copyright  2015 WALB.  All rights reserved

