Indians enjoying new found depth

It's been 13 years since Albany has had a winning record on the gridiron.

The Indians hope to break that streak in 2015.

The Indians won the last contest of the season in 2014 to avoid a winless campaign.



Despite that, head coach Felton Williams says this may be the most dedicated group he's had.



The Indians will have to replace a couple offensive playmakers, including do-it-all athlete Malik Dungee. But Williams believes running backs Jonathan Jefferson and Keiron Broussard could be two of Region 1-AAAA’s best.



For years, the Indians have battled depth issues as one of the region's smallest schools, but Williams hopes those issues are behind them in 2015.

“This is the biggest number coming out of summer voluntary workouts, so hopefully that's an indication of what's in store,” Williams says. “We've been losing kids, maybe one or two key players every year. If we can keep those key players here, and luckily we haven't lost any kids this offseason to moving or relocation, so the biggest thing is our lack of depth and keeping those numbers here and those good quality kids in the program.”

The Indians will have to shore up their defense, which allowed over 30 points per game in 2014.

The team believes that is well on its way, thanks to offseason dedication.

“Our whole defense has bought into the weight room, so everybody is mentally and physically stronger,” says senior DE Joseph Stone.

“Defensively, this is the strongest team physically that I've had,” Williams says. “Our depth at the linebacker position has gotten real big this year.”

Williams says he hopes to add about 20 more kids once school starts.

The Indians open the season August 28 at Mitchell County.

