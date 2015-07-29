Dougherty entering season with confidence

The Dougherty Trojans will tell you they aren't satisfied with a two-win season, but it does show Corey Joyner's squad is improving.

The Trojans snapped a 12-game losing streak with a win in the second week of the season, beating Randolph-Clay. They also beat crosstown rival Albany later in the season.



No one in maroon is satisfied with the 2-8 season, but as Joyner has pointed out, it shows the process is working.



Joyner believes the team has built some depth on the offensive and defensive lines, which he says has been the trouble for the Trojans recently.



More than anything, the Trojans have some confidence for the first time in a while, and Joyner says winning a few games can be contagious.

“That's the confidence that the guys are having right now,” Joyner says. “The couple of wins that we got last year were good wins for us, and it tasted good in their mouths, so they came back hungry and ready to work out and really do the things necessary to get some more wins.”

For the first time in three seasons, the Trojans will have a new quarterback starting under center.

Gone is Michael Whatley to graduation.

But Dougherty isn’t having to groom Whatley’s replacement from scratch.

Senior Malik Marshall saw some snaps at QB last season, but played most of the year at wide receiver. He’ll become a full-time signal caller in 2015, and both Joyner and Marshall believe those reps he saw last year will help ease the transition.

“I know what helps the quarterback because I was a receiver last year,” Marshall says. “I know what ball needs to be thrown and what type of reads to make.”

“Malik’s a bigger, faster, stronger QB. We’re expecting big things out of him,” Joyner says.

The Trojans open the season on August 27 when they host Calhoun County.

