Cowart inching closer to MLB debut

Former Gatorade National Player of the Year Kaleb Cowart seems to be closer to his major league debut.

The former Cook High Hornet star is ripping the cover off the ball with AAA Salt Lake, batting. 338 with 35 RBI in just 42 games.

Cowart tells milb.com he hopes to see major league time this season, but understands that decision will be made by the Angels.

It’s quite a turnaround for the Adel native.

Cowart struggled in two seasons in AA, with a batting average below .230 each year.

The Angels sent him back down to High-A ball to start the season, and it seems Cowart found his swing while there.

He was promoted to Salt Lake earlier this season, and he’s been raking ever since.

Cowart has hits in nine of his last ten games, with four multi-hit affairs.

