Woman warns you about scam

A Pelham woman who sniffed out a scam wants to warn you about it.

Terri Flowers got a call from a man telling her she won $2.5 million and a Mercedes from Publisher's Clearinghouse. He told her she just needed to go to a Walmart and transfer a $295 fee to a Walmart in Baker, Louisiana.

Flowers didn't bite, but she knows many people might be tempted. "I just hope people won't believe everything they hear when they answer the phone. I know we all want to win money, I want to win money, but sometimes it's just too good to be true," she said.

The caller also told Flowers to call a 1-866 number which turned out to be a pitch for supposedly free offers that required up front fees. She didn't fall for that either.

