Parents get a look at innovative new charter school

Parents and students are excited about an innovative school about to open in Americus. Furlow Charter School hosted an open house Tuesday night.

Ann Brown brought her granddaughter. "I think it's great. I think it gives the opportunity for people to have a choice of where they want to go to school and of what they want to accomplish for their children," Brown said.

Diana Williams showed up with her children and said, "Everybody is smiling and excited to start the new school year."

Innovations at Furlow will include Spanish and fine arts classes from kindergarten on, small classes, and project-based learning. Students will also be expected to volunteer in the community.

Classes start August 3rd.

