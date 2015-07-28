Knights relying on large senior class

The Deerfield-Windsor Knights are on an incredible run.

They’ve reached at least the state semifinals every year since 2007, and hope to push that streak to nine straight seasons in 2015.

The Knights kicked off preseason practice Monday, and head coach Allen Lowe says the energy was good.

This team will be relying on 16 seniors, a large class for a GISA program.

Lowe says they need that group to lead the Knights where they want to go.

“I'm hoping we're going to have great team chemistry. I'm hoping our seniors really step up and kind of lead by positive example and being good role models. I think we just have a great blend,” Lowe says. “We have a lot of linemen back, and that makes life a lot easier. We've picked up a few extras that didn't play last year, but they're buying in. They just want to be a part of it, and we're hoping it's going to be something special.”

DWS opens the season at home against a pair of out-of-state opponents in Maclay and North Florida Christian.

“It’s fun playing those guys,” Lowe says. “Of course, NFC, we’d like to get their number. They’re always so good, and right now we’re focused on Maclay. We’re hoping to be ready. We just have to find the depth to get us through those first couple weeks.”

The Knights and Maclay will meet on August 21 in Albany to open the 2015 season.

