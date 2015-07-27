Former Thomas standout signs with Braves

Thomas University baseball standout Monte Reese has signed a free agent deal with the Atlanta Braves.

The Stone Mountain native will begin his pro career in the Gulf Coast League in Orlando, FL.

“When I signed it truly felt like a dream come true,” Reese said in a press release. “I’m extremely thankful for the time and investment my professors and coaches put into me at Thomas and for all the help and support they gave me along the way. Between balancing practices, games, grades, and studies, I believe the investment is now worth the effort I put in.”

Reese spent one season in Thomasville after transferring from Georgia Perimeter College. In 2015, the RHP went 5-7 with 68 strikeouts in 15 appearances.

The junior was named the Sun Conference Pitcher of the Week for February 9-15 after a dominating performance over Montreat College. Reese held the Cavaliers to one hit in 6.2 innings while striking out 10 batters.

“We are extremely proud of Monte and his signing with the Braves,” says TU head baseball coach Mike Lee in a statement. “Our team grows each year, and this opportunity helps enhance the program along with our recruiting, success, and growth for years to come. I look forward to seeing Monte continue his progression in his career and movement to the big stage in the future.”

Reese will head to Orlando to finish the GCL short season with the Braves’ squad.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.