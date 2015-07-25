Albritton nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year

At this point, Courtney Albritton's legacy on the softball diamond is clearly well cemented.

But another award certainly couldn't hurt.

The Valdosta State softball star is the Gulf South Conference nominee for the 2015 NCAA Woman of the Year Award.

Albritton led the Blazers to three conference titles and a national championship during her tenure in Valdosta, and was a four-time All American.

She is the GSC's all-time leader in hits and home runs, as well as having a 4.0 GPA. Albritton is also a two-time winner of the conference's Commissioner's Trophy.

She says she’s honored to be nominated, but believes this nomination is for much more than just her.

“It's just an award that's for the whole community. I could never have done that on my own,” she says. “So it's just a way to say thank you to all the coaches I've ever had and my family and everyone who's poured into my life is just coming out in this award.”

Albritton will join the Blazers’ coaching staff next season. She says now that her stellar career is over, she’s begun reflecting on it.

“I've been thinking about each season a lot,” she admits. “Just the people I've encountered, and the memories that we've made, it's been an incredible career. I couldn't have chosen any better place to come.”

Albritton is one of 147 nominees for the Woman of the Year award. That list will be narrowed to 30 finalists in September, and the award will be given in October.

