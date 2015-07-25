Lockette pens essay for Players' Tribune

Albany native Ricardo Lockette has made a name for himself in the pro football world because of his all-world speed.

Now the Monroe Tornado is showing his writing skills.

Lockette has penned an essay for The Players’ Tribune, titled “The Pass.”

In the piece, the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver discusses growing up in south Georgia and running track for Monroe.

“I never thought I could be the guys I watched on TV. I honestly didn’t even think I was fast until high school,” Lockette writes.

The piece centers around the infamous last play of Super Bowl 49, where a pass intended for Lockette was intercepted at the goal line to seal a victory for New England.

Lockette says when the play was called in the huddle, he was confident the Seahawks would score and win.

“Perfect. Unstoppable play,” he remembers.

New England DB Malcolm Butler stepped in front of Lockette at the goal line and intercepted the pass with just seconds remaining.

Lockette says he can’t watch film of the play, and he had sleepless nights this offseason.

“I will never forget that pain. Never,” he writes.

The former Monroe star discusses signing with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Fort Valley State.

The night before his first training camp, Lockette met his roommate, fellow rookie wide receiver Doug Baldwin from Stanford.

“We were both undrafted. His exams were just a little harder,” Lockette writes.

To read the full piece, go to http://www.theplayerstribune.com/ricardo-lockette-super-bowl-interception/.

