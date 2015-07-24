Albany All-Stars are Dizzy Dean runners-up

After a trip to Southaven, Mississippi and the Dizzy Dean World Series, the Albany 9U All-Stars will head back to school.

When they get there, they can talk about their fantastic performance in Mississippi.

The team finished 2nd overall at the World Series, losing in the finals to a team from Levy Park in Tallahassee.

Head coach Bruce Austin says the team has plenty to proud of, and adds his team isn’t the only one.

“What was extremely impressive is actually the Lee County All-Stars came in third as well,” he notes. “So to have two teams from southwest Georgia to compete like that out in Mississippi, it’s just pretty unbelievable that this area has that type of baseball.”

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.