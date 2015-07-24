Hammonds gives back in Cairo

Despite playing professionally overseas for the past several years, former Cairo basketball star Cliff Hammonds has made it a point to return home and give back.

Hammonds' fourth annual skills camp wrapped up Friday at Cairo High School.



More than 50 kids improved their games with the former Clemson Tiger.



Hammonds has played the last two seasons in Berlin, Germany, where he was named the German BBL's defensive player of the year.



He says though the turnout this week was a little smaller than last year, he says this camp was still a success.

“We have a lot of kids, a lot of good talent, and a lot of kids coming in wanting to learn,” Hammonds says. “They've been going at it for two and a half days, and I've seen a lot of improvement throughout the week.”

Hammonds says the goal of his camp is not only to help the kids improve on the court, but to inspire them off of it as well.

“We have athletes from this area who make it to the professional ranks. I think a child sees that and can inspire them to do something,” he says. “When we come back and talk to them, we tell them you can be anything you want to be if you just put your mind to it, work hard and have that determination each and every day.”

Hammonds says he will decide if he will return to Berlin for a third season in the next few weeks.

