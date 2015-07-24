Former Lee Co. star Shiver is Academic All-American

Former Lee County softball star Natalie Shiver is making a name for herself on the field and in the classroom at Mercer.

Shiver has been named to the 2015 Academic All-America Division I Softball Second Team.

She is the eighth Mercer student-athlete to earn Academic All-American honors, and is the only from the Southern Conference.

The Leesburg native started 53 games for the Bears this season, and was second on the team with 10 home runs. Shiver batted .345 with 34 RBI.

She is double majoring in Sports Business and Finance, and according to the school, holds a GPA much higher than the 3.30 required to be considered for the team.

Shiver was named the SoCon Player of the Week twice this season, as well as being the conference’s Student-Athlete of the Week twice in 2014-2015.

