Coffee returning to Erk Russell Classic

Thursday would have been legendary coach Erk Russell's 89th birthday. Nearly a decade after his death, he is still one of the most revered characters in state football history.

For the past three years, high school football teams have met in Statesboro to honor the former Georgia Southern coach and Georgia defensive coordinator.

For the second straight year, one of those teams will be the Coffee Trojans.

CHS will clash with North Oconee on August 21, a rematch of the Trojans’ 27-14 win last season.

It's a win head coach Robby Pruitt says didn't come easy.

“They’re a big, strong, physical team. It was a tough game. It was good for our fans because we play a lot of the teams down there in south Georgia, Valdosta, Lowndes, Colquitt,” Pruitt says. “It was nice to play somebody different that some of our fans and some of our players don't have a past with. They were a worthy opponent, and very big, very strong. It was tough game for us.”

The Trojans kick off against North Oconee at 5:00. Statesboro will battle Burke County afterwards.

