Most Wanted: Kenneth Carter

WALB's latest Most Wanted fugitive is a suspected serial burglar who Crisp County investigators say broke into several homes in recent months.

Officials say evidence they've received links 33-year-old Kenneth Carter to at least nine residential burglaries in which guns and electronics were stolen.

Deputies came close to apprehending him on July 10th but he took off running during a traffic stop and hasn't been seen since.

Carter is 5'10 and 130 pounds. He also has active probation warrant for his arrest.

If you see him call the Crisp County Sheriff's Office at 229-276-2600.

