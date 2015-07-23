Albany Police investigate two overnight shootings

Two people were wounded in separate shootings early Thursday morning.

The two incidents happened nearly an hour apart.

The call came in to police around 12:30, a 21 year old man was shot in each leg/upper calf area. It happened in the 1100 block of University Street. APD says the victim was standing outside when a Ford type vehicle parked close by.

The victim heard two gun shots and the Ford drove off after a third was fired off.

Not long after, around 2:00, police were called to the 400 block of Wadkins Avenue where a 31 year old man was shot in the chest while walking on Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. with two others.

That's when a vehicle drove by and someone inside began firing shots.

Both victims were taken to Phoebe Putney Hospital. There is no word on their conditions.

The shootings come a day after an Albany teen was shot in the leg during a drive-by on West Society Street.

