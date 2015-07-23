In The Game hosting media day Saturday

We are now officially less than a month from the kickoff of the high school football season.

If that's still too long to wait, you're in luck.

High school football fans can get in preseason mode with In The Game's South Georgia Media Day Saturday in Valdosta.

Coaches from several schools, including Lowndes, Valdosta, Colquitt County, Thomas Co. Central, and more will be in attendance Saturday.

Even though it's called media day, it's being billed as a fan-friendly event. Fans are even encouraged to come with questions.

“The coaches willl have the floor for a while to talk about anything that they want in a sense of last season, preseason, and especially coming up to this season,” says In The Game COO Cole Parker. “They’ll be talking about key matchups that they have coming up, key players, key positions on the field that maybe they had a some seniors graduate from last year and they're looking to fill this upcoming year. So questions like that, this is the perfect chance to get those answered.”

There is also a chance for fans to support their school.

“We're doing our ‘Preseason Pride Award,’ and that's sponsored by Valdosta Orthopedic Associates. They're actually donating $500 to the team that is best represented at media day,” he says. “So if you have the most fans there and the craziest fans there, then 500 dollars is going directly to that team's football program.”

Things get underway at 10:00 a.m. at the Sears wing of the Valdosta Mall. Admission is free, and there will even be door prizes given away.

