Valdosta's Straka qualifies for U.S. Amateur

Valdosta native and Georgia Bulldog golfer Sepp Straka continues to have a stellar amateur career. He hopes to add to it this summer.

The former Lowndes Viking qualified the U.S. Amateur Championship today.

He finished second in Wednesday's qualifier at Horseshoe Bend in Roswell, shooting a -6 136 over two rounds.

Straka will now head to Olympia Fields in Illinois for the 2015 U.S. Amateur Championship next month.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.