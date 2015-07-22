Former TU soccer star signs with Reading FC

A former Thomas University soccer star is heading to his homeland to play professionally.

Former Nighthawk Rowan Liburd has signed a two year deal with Reading FC of England's Football League Championship.

Liburd scored 44 goals in 73 career games with Thomas, and was the Sun Conference Player of the Year in 2013 along with being an NAIA All-American.

The 22-year-old has joined Reading from Isthmian Premier League team Billericay Town.

Liburd, who scored 22 goals between November and April of last season, will join Reading’s under-21 squad.

