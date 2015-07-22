Woman pulled from smashed car on West Gordon

Albany Police are investigating a car accident that happened around 2:30 this morning on West Gordon Avenue.

APD says a white Chevrolet Impala ran over a cement fence at 1416 West Gordon Avenue and hit a tree.

The driver, Shallena Scott, 35, was unresponsive and trapped in the vehicle since the doors were heavily damaged.

Firefighters and Paramedics extricated Scott from the vehicle.

Witnesses said Scott was traveling west and crossed over into the left lane of traffic before hitting the fence and the tree.

Scott is charged with striking a fixed object and failure to maintain a lane. This case remains active, police said.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.