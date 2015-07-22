Despite storms, Hugh Mills turf install "still on schedule"

Despite several sometimes-severe thunderstorms in Albany recently that have interrupted turf installation at Hugh Mills Stadium, sources tell WALB the project is still on schedule.

By Tuesday afternoon, all the existing grass at the stadium has been removed.

Crews are working to install drainage elements, and lay the base for the turf to be installed.

Recent thunderstorms and residual standing water have slowed progress a bit, but the belief is still the turf will be fully installed and ready to go by the first high school football game of the year at Hugh Mills on August 21.

