Stroud cruises to Albany Jr. Classic title

Charles Stroud knew he had a big lead to work with as he finished up the second round of the Albany Junior Classic at Doublegate Country Club.

The 17 year old from Macon shot a tournament-best 71 in the first round, and knew he simply needed to play solid golf to hold on for the win.

“It was in the back of my head. It wasn’t really too stressful,” he says. “I knew it was a comfortable lead, because I knew the guys I was playing with were the only ones really close to me. I didn’t really worry about it, and just kept hitting shots.”

His confidence showed on the back nine.

A triple bogey on 14 was Stroud’s only blemish over the last nine holes, as he finished with a second round 77.

He says he actually felt he played better Tuesday than he did during Monday’s round in which he shot one-under.

“I actually struck the ball better today. I was hitting my putts pretty well. I was reading them very well too,” he says. “I think it was just something was a little off. I was burning and lipping a bunch of them.”

It’s the second junior win of the season for Stroud. He took home the trophy at the Haskins Junior Invitational back in March. He also finished T7 at the UGA Junior Classic earlier in July.

How does the champ plan on celebrating? With a little R&R.

“I’m actually going to the beach next weekend, and then I’ll be back at it,” Stroud laughs.

FINAL SCORES

Boys’ overall:

Charles Stroud- 148 Jake Harvard- 155 JW Griffin- 158 Garrett Jones- 163 Andrew Register- 173 Sid Sorenson- 178 Jay Ford- 184 Rob Leach- 186

Girls’ overall:

Diana Sandoval- 199

Boys’ 11-13 year old division:

Brantley Baker- 161

T2. Tyler Cotton- 165

T2. Graham Phillips- 165

4. Hayden Sullivan- 168

5. Hunter Rowand- 187

6. William Mann- 237

