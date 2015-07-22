Reid named AFL Playmaker of the Week

After a tumultuous past few years, it seems former Lowndes star Greg Reid is finding his footing in the Arena Football League.

Reid is a rookie defensive back for the Jacksonville Sharks, and is making an impact for his new team.

In last week’s win over Philadelphia, Reid picked off two passes, including one for a touchdown, made five tackles, and had three pass breakups.

He was named the AFL’s J. Lewis Small Playmaker of the Week.

Early in the fourth, Reid stepped in front of a pass at the Jacksonville goal line for the interception and returned in 49 yards for his first AFL pick-six. The score tied the game at 60 with nine minutes to play.

On the very next snap, Reid picked off another pass and returned it to the endzone, only to have the score negated by a block in the back call. The Sharks would score on the ensuing possession to take the lead.

The interceptions were the former Viking star’s sixth and seventh of the season, a team best.

