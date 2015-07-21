President Carter supports South Carolina taking down the Confederate Flag

President Carter told us Tuesday he's glad South Carolina took down the Confederate battle flag from the state house grounds, but he doesn't think Confederate memorials should be changed.

"It's alright to have the monuments and so forth to our ancestors who fought. Mine fought in the War Between the States, but I think when you get a symbol like the battle flag of the Confederates where a lot of people look on it as kind of a symbol of racial superiority of white people, then it's time to go," President Carter.

President Carter said he's proud Georgia removed the symbol from the state flag 14-years ago a move he supported then.