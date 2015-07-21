President Carter discusses Chattanooga attack

Former President Carter told said Tuesday the Chattanooga attack was a "terrible thing."

He believes one key to preventing domestic terrorist attacks is to work to keep young Muslims in this country from becoming disaffected.

"We need to make sure we reach out to them, let them feel like they're part of America, and let them be proud of the United States and know all the reasons we need to be proud and supportive of the United States of America,” said President Carter.



Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.