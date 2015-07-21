Hugh Mills Stadium is getting an upgrade - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Hugh Mills Stadium is getting an upgrade

DCSS Dir. of Facility Services Bob Fowler DCSS Dir. of Facility Services Bob Fowler
AHS Drum Major Zakendria Washington AHS Drum Major Zakendria Washington
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Renovations have started at Hugh Mills Stadium. The stadium is getting new top of the line astro turf and an updated drainage system. 

"It's the latest, greatest artificial turf out there on the market," explains Bob Fowler, Director of Facility Services the Dougherty County School System. 

The upgrades are focused on improving maintenance and player safety.

The new turf is designed to stay cooler and have less impact on players bodies. It's even used by the professionals. 

"Seattle sea hawks and the New England Patriots to name a few use this exact field," says Fowler. 

It's not just sports teams that will benefit from the upgrade. The Albany High School band is also excited for the new field. 

"In the old field there was some holes and ditches...the new field will help them out because it will be a stable ground for them to walk on," says Albany High School band drum major, Zakendria Washington. 

The renovations cost around $800,000 and are funded through SPLOST. 

This upgrade also means lower maintenance week-to-week. Since every high school in the county uses the field, it benefits the entire school system. 

The stadium is set to be finished August 17th ready for kick off on August 20th. 

Crews are right on track to finish by deadline. 

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved

