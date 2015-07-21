School leaders wait for Congressional education reform

South Georgia school leaders are waiting to see what the final version of a sweeping new federal education reform bill will look like.

Senate and House negotiators are working on a compromise after the two houses passed different versions of the Every Child Achieves Act. Dougherty County School Superintendent Dr. David Mosely, said, "It does involve accountability, and anything that comes down that will help us improve our accountability with our community, our students, then we're gonna fall in line and support it."

The bill is an overhaul of the controversial No Child Left Behind Act. It's designed to give states more control and to fix problems with the old bill critics complained about.

