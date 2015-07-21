Storm leaves some without power for hours in Albany

Some Albany residents were still without power late Monday night after a storm blew through shortly before 7:00 p.m.

Traffic lights and electricity were out in multiple parts of town because of downed lines. We shot video of a tree that came crashing down near Tift Avenue and Davis Street. Luckily, it didn't hit anything or anyone.

Some Water, Gas and Light customers complained that they were not able to get through to the utility to get updates on efforts to restore power.

