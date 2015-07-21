Dougherty Co. changes grading system

The school system is also making a change to its grading system.



Starting this school year, first graders will no longer simply get "satisfactory" and "unsatisfactory" grades.

They'll follow the same system as 2nd through 12th grades.



"We thought it would be easier to go back to a regular report card for first grade. The first grade teachers will now be issuing progress reports--first, second, third 9-week grades on a numeric scale as they had done in the past,” said Renee Bridges, DCSS Testing.



School system officials said it caused some confusion and just didn't make sense to have two grading systems to report to the state.