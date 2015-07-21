First African American city council woman sworn in in Leslie

History in one South Georgia town Monday night.

Diana Roberts was sworn in as the first black city council member in Leslie.

"I am just so excited to be a part of history. It has been a long time coming. They have never had an African American on the city council, and I am just honored to be the first council woman for the city of Leslie, Georgia,” said Diana Roberts.

Roberts won a special election to replace a council member who moved out of town, and she plans to run in the November election for a full term.

