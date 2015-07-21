Accused wife killer had previous domestic violence charges

A Lee County man, now charged with murdering his wife, faced previous shocking accusations of domestic violence.

Yathomas Riley will face a Lee County judge Tuesday afternoon on much more serious charges than this recent hearing after his bond was revoked.

Monday afternoon, investigators charged Riley with murdering his wife, Dr. Lisa Riley, in their home on North Hampton Road. He called 911 on July 10th and claimed he found her body after she shot herself. He made a similar call five years ago in Homestead, Florida when his then-girlfriend was shot in the head. She survived and claimed Riley shot her. He spent two years in jail before prosecutors dropped the charges against him.

WALB News 10 also obtained an incident report from June 14th when Riley was arrested for aggravated assault. Lisa Riley told Lee County deputies her husband made her get on her knees and held a .44 magnum to her head and accused her of cheating. She said he held a different gun to her head two other times that night and squeezed her neck with his legs for several minutes.

As a condition of his bond from that case, Yathomas Riley was not supposed to have guns in his home. He was arrested for violating that condition the day his wife died. Monday, GBI agents decided they have enough evidence to charge him with murder.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.