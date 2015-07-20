Young golfers show skills at Drive, Chip, and Putt

A handful of young golfers are one step closer to competing in Augusta thanks to their driving, chipping, and putting.



Nearly 100 kids took part in the Drive, Chip, and Putt qualifier at Albany's Doublegate Country Club Monday morning.



The top three scorers in each division move on to next month's sub-regional in Braselton.



One of those advancing is Albany's Boles Middleton, who used his experience on the Doublegate greens while putting on a chipping and putting clinic



"That helped a lot definitely,” he admits. “I just knew how fast they were, and what the read was.”



Joining Middleton is 12-13 boys' winner Jenson Rainey from Tifton. He says his long game pushed him through to the next round.



"I was just hitting it real good today," Rainey says.

Two years after advancing to the sub-regional, 13 year old Sanders Hinds is going back. She finished third back then, and has her goal on winning it this time around.



"I'm just going to think of trying to win it this time,” says Hinds, who knows what she needs to work on. “I think chipping will win it."



Now these three and several others will work to improve their game before the next round, with all their goals set on competing in the national championship at Augusta National the Sunday before the Masters



"That would be so much fun and so cool," laughs Middleton.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.