Golden Rams picked to win SIAC East

After SIAC Media Days Monday, it’s clear: even with a new head coach, the Albany State Golden Rams still have sky high expectations.

ASU is the preseason pick to win the SIAC East, according to the league’s coaches.

The Golden Rams received six first-place votes, while West division pick Tuskegee received ten in their division.

“I feel really good about the conference, there are some good athletes in the conference, very competitive this year,” says Albany St. interim head coach Dan Land. “In order to win this thing you better be prepared and ready to go.”

ASU racked up the preseason awards Monday in Montgomery. Running back Jarvis Small was named the SIAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year after leading the conference with 1196 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2014.

Linebacker Tavarius Washington is the conference preseason defensive player of the year. The senior from Keysville had 93 tackles in 2014, including 17.5 for loss.

