Missing SC man found in South Georgia

A missing South Carolina man with dementia is safe this morning after he was located in South Georgia.

72-year-old Floyd Cauther of Lancaster, South Carolina went missing from his home Saturday morning driving a gray Honda Accord. Law enforcement officials thought he could be in the metro Atlanta area.

Officials say he was located in Rochelle in Wilcox County Sunday night and taken to a hospital for observation. He was said to be in good physical condition.

