Albany 12U All-Stars heading to World Series

Another group of Albany baseball players are headed to the World Series.



The Albany Dizzy Dean 12 and under All Stars are headed to Southaven, Mississippi next weekend for the Dizzy Dean World Series.

The team just won the state championship, but now they want more.



They say they're ready to chase a title.

“It's just a tremendous experience for these kids to get out to Southaven, Mississippi and play with probably up to 100 teams from all different age groups,” says head coach Davis Kinney. “There were 16 teams in this age group last year, and it's just going to be a tremendous experience for these kids.”

On Saturday night, the Albany Dizzy Dean 12U and 10U All-Stars will be honored at Summer Jam in the Harvest Moon parking lot. The band Relapse will play a concert. Tickets are 10 dollars and can be purchased at the door. All proceeds will help pay for the teams’ travel expenses.

