Colquitt Co. football player arrested on murder charges

A high school running back is among seven teens arrested and charged with murder.

Running back Tykerious "Grump" Jones is charged in the shooting death of John Hester on July 5. Jones is a junior at Colquitt County High School.

Colquitt County's head football coach Rush Propst said Jones is suspended indefinitely from all football activities “until the legal process works itself out.”

The Packers are in Hoover, AL for a 7-on-7 tournament.

“These are very serious crimes. We take them very serious,” Propst said. “We’ll see how it all works out.”

Jones was expected to be the Packers’ starting running back in 2015 after rushing for 327 yards and scoring 7 touchdowns behind Class AAAAAA Offensive Player of the Year Sihiem King last season.

He also returned two kickoffs for touchdowns.

“Just a tremendous running back that was primed to be one of the best running backs in the state of Georgia,” Propst said. “For this to happen to him, I just don’t know what to think.”

The Packers head coach says he is hurt by the news.

“We as high school coaches spend so much time with these kids. I’m with these kids from daylight to midnight. I’m checking up on them. My assistants are checking up on them,” Propst said. “With that, still something like this happens. It’s really disheartening and disappointing.”

With everything surrounding the team and the news of Jones’ arrest, Propst said the tragedy is still the loss of a life.

“It’s a sad time. My thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family,” he said. “I just hope and pray the good Lord takes care of the family that lost their dad and granddad, and hopefully, our player can learn from this.”

