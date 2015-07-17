Dougherty County Schools prepare for a successful year

Teachers in Dougherty County became the students during their two-day Leadership Institute.

"A little bit of fun, a lot of work, along with good ideas will help them be a better leader," describes DCSS Superintendent Dr. David Mosley

Through speakers, group activities, and an expo teachers learned new ideas for their schools. They also focused on the best way to lead their students.

"When we better ourself we are able to better the learning in the classrooms so it gives us that start and direction for the year," says Turner Elementary Principal Deborah Jones.

Dr. Mosley says having good leaders is critical for the students success.

"We just want to see school improvement and it all happens with leaders and with them putting the right people in place around them, and then good things happen... It's one thing to be a leader, but it's another thing to be a good leader with a good work ethic, and be productive," says Dr. Mosley.

Dr. Mosley says the schools have come a long way but aren't done yet. He says he won't be happy until Dougherty County is a leading school system in South Georgia.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.