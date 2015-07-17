Cameron hosts 16th annual basketball camp

Chris Cameron has had a love for coaching for a long time. It’s not hard to see considering he’s hosting his 16th annual Champions are Made camp this week.

Thirty-five kids from around the Albany area packed into the Turner Gym Thursday for day two of the camp.



The former Dougherty High star and Albany State head coach says he continues to enjoy hosting the camps. One reason is because he never took part in one as a kid.

“I played basketball. I played rec league, things of that nature. But I never went to a skills camp when I was young. I went to an exposure camp in high school, but I never got a chance to go to a skills camp,” Cameron says. “When I first started that was my goal, to have something where these kids age eight can come and learn some fundamental basketball.”

The camp wraps up on Wednesday. Cameron says many of the kids are first timers at his camp.

