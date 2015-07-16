WALB's Most Wanted: Valdosta child snatcher

The newest addition to WALB's Most Wanted comes from the pencil of a sketch artist.

Valdosta Police are asking for help identifying a would-be kidnapper.

Right now they're working off a sketch given to them by the mother of a 15-month old girl who was nearly kidnapped August 11th from the porch of her home on Melrose Drive in Valdosta..

Sarmiento says the man grabbed the little girl but she managed to pull her away. The man then took off running.

The suspect is described as white, about 5'10 and 170-pounds with brown hair and a scar on the left side of his face.

He was wearing a peach colored shirt, jeans, and gray and white tennis shoes.If you think you recognize the person in the sketch call Valdosta Police.

