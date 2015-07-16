Memorial service set for sculptor of Ray Charles statue

A memorial service will be held Saturday at a McDonough art center for a famed sculptor who was killed in a motorcycle crash.

Andy Davis was taken off life support Sunday night following the crash early Saturday morning in Henry County. Monday, the Georgia State Patrol took out a first degree vehicular homicide warrant against the man charged with crashing into Davis. 20 year-old Corey Sease was already charged DUI, marijuana possession, and following too closely.

Davis's most well-known work is the Ray Charles statue that was unveiled in downtown Albany to rave reviews in 2007. Albany Convention and Visitors Bureau officials say it quickly became one of the most recognizable pieces of art in the state.

CVB Marketing and Communications Manager Kristen Schuette said, "Georgia Parks and Recreation recently featured it as like a headline banner on our website and people come from all around the country, even around the world just to see that plaza because it is a beautiful piece of work. Ray Charles fans, they get to come and relax and listen to his music and take in a beautiful piece of work."

Davis was recently picked to do a sculpture of Martin Luther King Junior for the state capitol grounds. He had already started designing the statue. That project is now on hold.

His wife posted on Facebook, inviting people to attend Saturday's service at the Hood Street Art Center. She asked that people where sandals, flip-flops, or show up barefoot because that's what Davis would want. She also asked, instead of memorial donations, that people buy work by local artists from the center.

