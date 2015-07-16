Summer Jam will send off, raise funds for Albany All-Stars

A pair of area youth baseball teams will be headed to the Dizzy Dean World Series next week, but they could use a hand to get there.

The Albany 10U and 12U All-Stars will travel to Southaven, MS for the Dizzy Dean World Series, but before they go, the team will be given a send off.

Summer Jam will be held at Harvest Moon Saturday evening. Relapse will play a concert at the family-friendly event, and all proceeds will go to help the teams cover travel expenses.

“We have some kids that their families probably couldn't make it if we didnt raise some funds to help out,” admits 12U head coach Davis Kinney.

But it isn’t all about raising money.

Kinney hopes Summer Jam will show the teams just how much support they have from the community.

“We want to make it an event where people can come out and cheer these guys on and give them a big community send off, and get them off to the World Series feeling like the heroes that they are,” he says.

The teams each have confidence they can compete at the World Series next week, but Kinney believes a good turnout Saturday would give the players just that much more of a boost.

“They worked through their state championships, and now they've earned this ride to the World Series in Southaven,” he says. “So just knowing that the community is behind them, that people actually hear that and see that, and appreciate what they're doing would be tremendous.”

Tickets for Summer Jam are $10. Admission is free for kids under 12. Everything gets started around 5:00 p.m. Saturday at Harvest Moon.

