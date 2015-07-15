VSU's Harpe qualifies for U.S. Amateur Championship

Valdosta State sophomore golfer Jake Harpe may be missing a few classes next month.

Don’t worry. He has a pretty good excuse.

Harpe will be competing in the U.S. Amateur Championship after qualifying earlier this week.

The sophomore from Griffin shot a seven-under 133 over two rounds to finish 3rd among 132 players at a qualifying event in Woodstock.

"I am extremely proud of Jake's play over the last two days," said Valdosta State Head Coach Jared Purvis in a statement. "He has worked very hard, and it's nice to see him rewarded with a trip to the Amateur."

Harpe closed out his qualifier with a bogey-free second round to clinch his spot.

He will head to Olympia Falls Country Club in Olympia Falls, Illinois for the Amateur Championship from August 17-23.

