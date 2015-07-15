South Georgia cities rank high in safety ratings

Here's some interesting weather information.

Home owners Insurance analyzed tornado, lightning, and hail occurrences in all Georgia cities with at least 1$10,000 residents and came up with a safety ranking.



Three towns in our area are in the top 15.

Tifton is listed as the 13th safest weather city.

Thomasville is number 7, and Cordele is second.

The study shows Milledgeville has the fewest instances of severe weather.

