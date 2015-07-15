Military members honored at Rise N Shine Breakfast - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Military members honored at Rise N Shine Breakfast

Sgt. McGahee (left) and Lance Cpl. Kortie (right) Sgt. McGahee (left) and Lance Cpl. Kortie (right)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Albany Chamber of Commerce honored military members July 15 at the annual Rise N Shine Breakfast. 

The event took place at the Hilton Garden Inn in Albany. 

Community members and military personnel enjoyed breakfast while honoring some of Albany's own heroes. 

Lance Cpl. Ethan Kortie received the award for Marine of the Year, and Sgt. Steven McGahee received recognition as Non-Commissioned Officer of the year.They both said receiving their awards was a very humbling experience. 

Sgt. McGahee says there is one thing that keeps him motivated, "Just being a marine. Just waking up everyday, putting on the uniform and serving my country."

A special song and video tribute played at the closing of the breakfast. 

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Utility leaders explain move to 401 Pine Ave.

    Utility leaders explain move to 401 Pine Ave.

    Monday, May 22 2017 9:29 AM EDT2017-05-22 13:29:12 GMT
    The new building is located at 401 Pine Ave. in Albany (Source:WALB)The new building is located at 401 Pine Ave. in Albany (Source:WALB)

    Albany Utilities has occupied the 207 Pine Ave. building since the late 70s, but utility leaders say it’s time to move on. Stephen Collier, Assistant City Manager of Utilities, told WALB News 10 that the current building is no longer in shape to do business.

    More >>

    Albany Utilities has occupied the 207 Pine Ave. building since the late 70s, but utility leaders say it’s time to move on. Stephen Collier, Assistant City Manager of Utilities, told WALB News 10 that the current building is no longer in shape to do business.

    More >>

  • Library sells commemorative bricks

    Library sells commemorative bricks

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 3:24 PM EDT2017-05-17 19:24:34 GMT
    The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks. (Source: WALB)The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks. (Source: WALB)

    You can put your mark on the new public library in Valdosta. The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks.

    More >>

    You can put your mark on the new public library in Valdosta. The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks.

    More >>

  • South Georgia agencies help battle wildfire

    South Georgia agencies help battle wildfire

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-05-16 21:30:34 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. (Source: WALB)Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. (Source: WALB)

    Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. 

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly