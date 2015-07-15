Military members honored at Rise N Shine Breakfast

The Albany Chamber of Commerce honored military members July 15 at the annual Rise N Shine Breakfast.

The event took place at the Hilton Garden Inn in Albany.

Community members and military personnel enjoyed breakfast while honoring some of Albany's own heroes.

Lance Cpl. Ethan Kortie received the award for Marine of the Year, and Sgt. Steven McGahee received recognition as Non-Commissioned Officer of the year.They both said receiving their awards was a very humbling experience.

Sgt. McGahee says there is one thing that keeps him motivated, "Just being a marine. Just waking up everyday, putting on the uniform and serving my country."

A special song and video tribute played at the closing of the breakfast.

