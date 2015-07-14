ABAC tabs Martinez as head softball coach

ABAC has named Jennifer Martinez as the Fillies’ new head softball coach.

Martinez comes to Tifton after spending the last three seasons as an assistant at Georgia Southwestern.

“I am so beyond excited for this opportunity,” Martinez said in a statement. “I have been dreaming of being a head coach my entire life. I want to keep the traditions going that Donna Campbell has built up, while adding my own touch to the Fillies team.”

She’ll take over for Campbell, who is retiring after 19 seasons at ABAC.

“I am so proud and excited to hand over my program to Jennifer Martinez,” said Campbell in a statement. “ABAC Softball will be in great hands with Jen.”

Martinez had quite the college career. She began at Long Beach State, pitching 74.1 innings in her two-year stint there. She transferred to California State University of Dominguez Hills for her junior season, where she went 17-21 with a 3.89 ERA and 28 complete games.

Martinez transferred one final time to Arizona for her senior season. After redshirting in 2008, Martinez joined the Wildcats for their run to the 2009 Women’s College World Series.

“She comes from a softball background second to none by pitching for Mike Candrea at The University of Arizona,” Campbell says. “Playing in the Women’s College World Series is every little girl’s dream if she is a softball player, and Jennifer did just that in 2009.”

Martinez has also played internationally, and coached at the high school and college level. She says she’s looking forward to helping push the ABAC program forward.

“I want to remind the players that they are not too old to be students of the game,” Martinez said. “I don’t know everything about the sport, and I’m still learning alongside them. This will be a year of growth and figuring out ways to keep them motivated and engaged in the game.”

The Fillies’ program is one of the best in GCAA history, and Martinez knows she’s stepping into big shoes. But she is excited for the challenge.

“I know every coach’s goal is to win, but I also want to make it fun for my team and help them to remember why they play,” Martinez says.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.