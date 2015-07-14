Georgia traffic fatalities increase

Georgia is on pace to have its first annual increase in traffic fatalities in 9-years.



Through July, 673 people have been killed in crashes in Georgia.



That's a 14% increase over the same period last year.



Dougherty County Police Captain Tom Jackson said putting more traffic officers on the streets would help, but that's not easy to do.

"Our problem is keeping officers, hiring people and then retaining those officers and having the ability to get ahead and do the actual enforcement on traffic. Traffic enforcement unfortunately has become a secondary duty beyond answering your priority calls,” said Capt. Tom Jackson, Dougherty County Police Dept.



So far this year, fatalities on interstates, state highways and local roads are all up.



Pedestrian and motorcycle fatalities are down.

