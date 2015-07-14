District 155 election goes to a runoff

Citizens in Ben Hill, Coffee, Irwin, Tift, and Turner counties voted Tuesday for their Georgia House Representative in a special election for District 155, but no candidate got 50% plus one, so a runoff is necessary. It will be held August 11.

Former Ben Hill County Commissioner Scott Downing, former Ocilla Mayor Horace Hudgins, Real Estate Agent Sherry Miley and Farmer Clay Pirkle were the four Republican candidates. Pirkle and Hudgins will face each other in the runoff.

Candidate Votes Percentage Clay Pirkle 1,386 36.49% Horace Hudgins 1,201 31.62% Scott Lowell Downing 910 23.96% Sherry Miley 301 7.93%

This election comes after Jay Roberts resigned the position to work as planning director of the state Department of Transportation.

The winner will finish out Roberts' remaining term.

