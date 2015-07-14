District 155 election goes to a runoff - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

District 155 election goes to a runoff

Former Ben Hill County Commissioner Scott Downing Former Ben Hill County Commissioner Scott Downing
former Ocilla Mayor Horace Hudgins former Ocilla Mayor Horace Hudgins
Real Estate Agent Sherry Miley Real Estate Agent Sherry Miley
Farmer Clay Pirkle Farmer Clay Pirkle
TIFTON, GA (WALB) -

Citizens in Ben Hill, Coffee, Irwin, Tift, and Turner counties voted Tuesday for their Georgia House Representative in a special election for District 155, but no candidate got 50% plus one, so a runoff is necessary. It will be held August 11.

Former Ben Hill County Commissioner Scott Downing, former Ocilla Mayor Horace Hudgins, Real Estate Agent Sherry Miley and Farmer Clay Pirkle were the four Republican candidates.  Pirkle and Hudgins will face each other in the runoff.

Candidate Votes Percentage

Clay Pirkle

1,386

36.49%

Horace Hudgins

1,201

31.62%

Scott Lowell Downing

910

23.96%

Sherry Miley

301

7.93%

This election comes after Jay Roberts resigned the position to work as planning director of the state Department of Transportation.

 The winner will finish out Roberts' remaining term. 

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Utility leaders explain move to 401 Pine Ave.

    Utility leaders explain move to 401 Pine Ave.

    Monday, May 22 2017 9:29 AM EDT2017-05-22 13:29:12 GMT
    The new building is located at 401 Pine Ave. in Albany (Source:WALB)The new building is located at 401 Pine Ave. in Albany (Source:WALB)

    Albany Utilities has occupied the 207 Pine Ave. building since the late 70s, but utility leaders say it’s time to move on. Stephen Collier, Assistant City Manager of Utilities, told WALB News 10 that the current building is no longer in shape to do business.

    More >>

    Albany Utilities has occupied the 207 Pine Ave. building since the late 70s, but utility leaders say it’s time to move on. Stephen Collier, Assistant City Manager of Utilities, told WALB News 10 that the current building is no longer in shape to do business.

    More >>

  • Library sells commemorative bricks

    Library sells commemorative bricks

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 3:24 PM EDT2017-05-17 19:24:34 GMT
    The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks. (Source: WALB)The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks. (Source: WALB)

    You can put your mark on the new public library in Valdosta. The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks.

    More >>

    You can put your mark on the new public library in Valdosta. The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks.

    More >>

  • South Georgia agencies help battle wildfire

    South Georgia agencies help battle wildfire

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-05-16 21:30:34 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. (Source: WALB)Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. (Source: WALB)

    Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. 

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly