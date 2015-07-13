DWS duo to train with Team USA

After leading Deerfield-Windsor to a state baseball championship, a Knights’ duo will be training with some of the best in the country.

Steven Williams and John Samuel Shenker have been invited to USA Baseball’s 17U National Team Development Program in Orange, CA next month.

The Deerfield stars are two of forty players invited to work with USA Baseball coaches.

The purpose of the program is to improve all the invited players and better prepare them for possible future national team experience.

