Lee County Primary School helps lower school supply costs

Lee County Primary School is helping families combat high school supplies costs with a Supply Donation Program.

Principal Debbie DeVane says school supplies can cost anywhere from $50-$100 per child. With this program parents have the option to pay a flat fee of $35 for school supplies. The fee covers all supplies, except book bags, for the whole year.

It's a program they've been using for over 15 years and DeVane says it works for them.She says it doesn't only help lower supply costs for families, it benefits children in the classroom as well.

"The best part about it is that every child has the same opportunity to have the same supplies in the classroom... and the parents don't have to go shopping," explains DeVane.

Other schools in Lee County use similar programs and DeVane also encourages other schools to try them as well.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.